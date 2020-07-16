B.C. health officials announce 68 new cases of COVID-19 and 1 more death
Thursday's update brings the total number of cases in the province to 5,372.
As of Thursday, B.C. has 906 active cases of COVID-19 infection
Health officials in B.C. reported 68 new cases of COVID-19 in B.C. Thursday.
There has also been one more death, a person in long-term care. That brings the death toll from the disease caused by the novel coronavirus to 204 people.
B.C. Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix provided the update at a news conference in Victoria.
There are now 906 active cases of infection in B.C., up from 896 a day earlier. Twenty-two people are in hospital, seven of them in intensive care.
With files from Bethany Lindsay
