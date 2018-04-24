Court rules former B.C. Hells Angels associate should be deported

A former B.C. Hells Angels associate has lost his fight against deportation from Canada.

David Roger Revell, 55, faces removal to England after the Federal Court of Appeal dismissed his application for judicial review of a decision from the Immigration and Refugee Board. The IRB had deemed him inadmissible to Canada because of serious criminality.

In his appeal, Revell argued that being kicked out of Canada could cause "exceptional psychological harm" and would be grossly disproportionate to his crimes, thereby violating his charter rights.

But Justice Yves de Montigny rejected those arguments on behalf of a three-judge panel.

"Apart from the fact that he would leave behind his children, his grandchildren, and his partner, and that he is a 'stranger' to England, Mr. Revell has not established any particular circumstances that would go beyond the typical impacts of removal," de Montigny wrote in a judgment last week.

Revell came to Canada from the U.K. in 1974 when he was 10 years old, according to the judge's decision. He's a permanent resident but has never applied for citizenship.

Nonetheless, he told the court he has no friends in his home country, and his only family there is an elderly aunt. Revell now works as an oil well technician in Alberta and has three adult children who live in Canada.

As a former associate of the East End Hells Angels chapter in Kelowna, Revell was convicted of drug possession and trafficking charges in 2008 and sentenced to five years in prison.

Revell also pleaded guilty in 2013 to assault with a weapon and assault causing bodily harm against his then-girlfriend, and received a suspended sentence.