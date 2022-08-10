16 suspected heat-related deaths recorded across B.C. during recent heat wave, coroner says

Preliminary coroners' data suggests that 16 people died of suspected heat-related causes during B.C.'s latest heat wave, mainly in the Fraser Health and Interior Health regions.

An update from the B.C. Coroners Office released Tuesday says the first death was reported on July 26, right at the beginning of a prolonged spell of hot weather that covered most of the province, and the last on Aug. 3.

Eight people died in the Fraser Health region, another six in Interior Health, and one in each of Island Health and Vancouver Coastal Health regions. All of the deaths involved people over the age of 40, including six people who were in their 70s.

According to Environment Canada, dozens of records for daily high temperatures were set during the heat wave, with parts of the province recording highs above 40 C.



The preliminary numbers from the coroners' office come as scientists warn that human-caused climate change will bring dangerously high temperatures much more frequently around the world.

Just last year, an estimated 619 people died during the heat dome that baked B.C. and the Pacific Northwest of the U.S., bringing temperatures of up to 49.6 C in this province.

In response, the province announced a new heat alert system in June, which sets temperature ranges and government responses during heat warnings or emergencies.

According to the coroner, a heat-related death is suspected when someone dies in an environment or with a body temperature indicative of hyperthermia, or if there is other evidence suggesting extreme heat played a role.