Cooling centres opened as prolonged heat wave begins in B.C.

A sweltering and protracted heat wave is expected to arrive Sunday and could last for the rest of the week across much of British Columbia.

Officials have warned residents to prepare for temperatures into the high 30s in the province's south.

Emergency Management Minister Bowinn Ma has said British Columbians should take precautions to avoid the heat, drink water and limit outdoor activity — including by going to cooling centres, if possible.

Environment Canada is predicting temperatures as high as 38 C by Wednesday in Kamloops, while in Port Alberni temperatures are expected to remain in the low-to-mid 30s all week.

The weather office issued heat warnings Saturday along the southern coast, forecasting that Vancouver, the Fraser Valley and Howe Sound will get temperatures reaching about 33 C, while East Vancouver Island and the Sunshine Coast are expected to see daytime temperatures peaking between 29 and 32 C.

Forests Minister Bruce Ralston has said the above-average temperatures will quickly dry out watersheds and people should continue to conserve water.

More than 80 per cent of the province has reached level 4 or 5 drought conditions, the highest possible rankings.

Children and their parents play at City Park Waterpark in Kelowna, B.C., amid 34 C temperatures last week. (Winston Szeto/CBC)

Cooling centres open throughout B.C.

In response to the prolonged heat wave, municipalities throughout B.C. — from Saanich on Vancouver Island to Kamloops in the Central Interior — have opened cooling centres starting Sunday.

A full list and map with cooling centres can be found at EmergencyMapBC, which is maintained by EmergencyInfoBC.

B.C.'s seniors advocate, Isobel Mackenzie, is pictured here in 2020. She argues that there is much more awareness of the risks of extreme heat now. (Michael McArthur/CBC)

Isobel MacKenzie, the B.C. seniors' advocate, said that there has been an increase in awareness of heat-related mortality risks following the deadly 2021 heat dome in the province, which killed 619 people.

While the province has moved to provide some low-income residents with air conditioners following that disaster, MacKenzie agreed with some advocates who say the program is limited in its scope.

"The province deserves credit obviously for these air conditioning units," she said. "But when you look at the numbers, it is a small number when you look at how many people are going to be affected by these heat waves."

Thus far, 360 units have been distributed to low-income people over six weeks, according to the province.

