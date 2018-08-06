Heat warnings issued for parts of B.C., with temperatures set to climb into high 30s

Environment Canada has issued heat warnings for the Fraser Canyon and inland areas of the Central Coast and North Coast as a high pressure system continues to raise temperatures in B.C.

Several special weather statements have also been issued for parts of the southern Interior.

Temperatures could exceed 36 C in the Fraser Canyon, with temperatures in the mid-30s expected for the Okanagan and surrounding areas.

According to Environment Canada, the rise in temperatures are due to a ridge of high pressure that will remain over parts of B.C. through Thursday.

"We're still expecting a hot day today on Wednesday and tomorrow, so it's going to be hot," said Louis Kohanyi, a meteorologist with Environment and Climate Change Canada.

"Even at night it's going to stay quite hot during the night as well."

Overnight lows of around 18 C are expected in the southern Interior.

Environment Canada has issued heat warnings for the Fraser Canyon and inland areas of the Central Coast and North Coast (red), as well as several special weather statements in the southern Interior (grey). (Environment Canada)

People in the affected areas are being advised to stay hydrated and away from the sun.

'We recommend during this period of hot weather to drink plenty of water even before you feel thirsty, and stay in a cool place," Kohanyi added.

"Schedule outdoor activities during the cooler parts of the day and never leave people or pets inside a parked vehicle."

Heat illness symptoms include dizziness, nausea or vomiting, rapid breathing, extreme thirst and decreased urination with unusually dark urine.

Some thunderstorms are also expected, mostly across the central and northern Interior, Kohanyi said.

Slightly cooler air is expected to arrive on Friday.