Number of sudden deaths during week of B.C.'s heat dome revised up to 815
Data shows Fraser Health saw nearly 6 times the usual number of sudden deaths that week
The number of sudden deaths recorded during the week of June's heat wave has risen to 815, according to preliminary statistics updated on Monday by the BC Coroners Service.
A total of 354 of those deaths, during the week of June 25 to July 1, were recorded in the Fraser Health region, and 208 were recorded in the Vancouver Coastal Health region.
The numbers represent a nearly 300 per cent increase over the average number of sudden deaths in that week, 198, between 2016 and 2020.
"Data for the number of deaths confirmed as heat-related is not yet available. All deaths reported are currently being investigated to establish cause and manner of death," a BC Coroners Service statement said.
"While this data is usually not released until it has had time to settle, preliminary statistics are being made available due to public interest."
Fraser Health saw an approximately 600 per cent jump in people suddenly dying during that week compared to previous years.
In that week, the health authority reported just over 50 sudden deaths on average over the last five years, while Vancouver Coastal reported about 45 in the same period.
More than 300 sudden deaths were reported throughout the province on one day alone — June 29, the day Lytton shattered Canada's all time temperature record.
