Coroner to release report on B.C. heat dome

The B.C. Coroners Service is set to release a report Tuesday morning into last summer's so-called heat dome, which claimed nearly 600 lives.

Chief coroner Lisa Lapointe and the service's chief medical officer are expected to speak at a news conference at 10 a.m. PT, followed later in the day by the public safety and health ministers.

Temperatures surpassed 40 C for days during the heat dome in late June and early July last year. Most of those who died included elderly and vulnerable people living in buildings without air conditioning.

The report comes after the province's announcement Monday of a heat alert and response system that will include heat warnings and extreme heat emergencies to help residents and communities stay safe.

The government is prepared to broadcast extreme heat emergency alerts to mobile devices through the national Alert Ready system, which is already used to issue Amber Alerts and tsunami, wildfire and flood warnings, Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth said.

"There will be much more notification, much more in the media and much more communication with local governments," Farnworth said Monday.