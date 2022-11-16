B.C. health officials provide update amid surge of respiratory illness

Health Minister Adrian Dix and Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry will update the state of respiratory illnesses in British Columbia at a news conference Wednesday morning.

The topic is headline news across Canada, where pediatric hospitals are reporting a resurgence of childhood respiratory viruses, ongoing shortages of children's pain medication, and the return of the annual flu season.

According to Health Canada, respiratory virus activity is rising with activity of several viruses above expected levels, including a wave of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) infections. Influenza is also spreading widely, and earlier than usual.

On Monday, Dix said the respiratory illness situation in Ontario was more serious than what B.C. was currently experiencing.

He said then that the province would not be changing any of its masking rules.

In B.C., wearing masks in public indoor settings is not required by public health and is a personal choice. Masks are required in all health-care settings, like vaccine clinics and hospitals.