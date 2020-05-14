B.C. health minister and critics set to make announcement on reforming professional regulation

A cross-party government committee is set to provide the latest update on B.C.'s plans to reform a system for regulating health professionals that has been criticized for a lack of both transparency and focus on public safety.

Health Minister Adrian Dix will be speaking alongside B.C. Liberal health critic Norm Letnick and Green Party health critic Sonia Furstenau at 11 a.m. PT.

Thursday's announcement is the latest step in a process that began more than two years ago when international regulation expert Harry Cayton was appointed to look into numerous concerns about dysfunction at the College of Dental Surgeons of B.C.

In the spring of 2019, Cayton recommended a complete overhaul of B.C.'s system for regulating everyone from doctors and nurses to naturopaths and massage therapists, writing that "there is a lack of relentless focus on the safety of patients in many but not all of the current colleges."

Cayton charged that governance of the colleges "is insufficiently independent, lacking a competency framework, a way of managing skill mix or clear accountability to the public they serve."

Last fall, Dix, Letnick and Furstenau released a substantial list of proposals to fix the problems Cayton identified, including reducing the number of regulatory colleges from 20 to five; revamping the makeup of college boards; making the complaint process more transparent; and creating a new oversight body that would perform routine audits and systemic reviews of the colleges.