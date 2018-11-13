New report could signal shift in regulation of B.C.'s health professions

B.C.'s health minister is set to unveil a report Wednesday that could change how health professions are regulated in this province.

Adrian Dix is scheduled to speak alongside report author Harry Cayton, an outside expert appointed last year in part to recommend changes to the legislation that governs B.C.'s 20 regulatory colleges for health professionals.

Cayton's report comes after a year of news about regulatory problems within some colleges, including board members at the College of Chiropractors spreading anti-vaccination misinformation.

Dix and Cayton will be introducing the report at 1:50 p.m. PT, alongside the health critics for the B.C. Liberal and Green parties.

Cayton was appointed in March 2018 , after the Globe and Mail reported on concerns about how the College of Dental Surgeons of B.C. had dealt with allegations of sexually inappropriate comments by the college's then-registrar.

Cayton, the former chief executive of United Kingdom's Professional Standards Authority, was asked to review whether the college followed best practices for governing a regulated profession, but his terms of reference went much further than that.

He was also asked to recommend changes to the Health Professions Act to ensure better transparency and accountability, and to better protect the public.

Dealing with 'dysfunctional' colleges

The last 12 months have seen several high-profile stories highlighting concerns about how B.C.'s professional regulators are functioning.

In May, the vice-chair of the chiropractors' college, Avtar Jassal, was forced to resign after CBC reported on a Facebook video he'd created that violated college policy on vaccination. In the video, he falsely claimed that smoothies are more effective than the flu shot.

Emails obtained through a Freedom of Information request show the health ministry scrambled to come up with a plan for handling a "dysfunctional" college in response to CBC's reporting.

In November 2017, the vice-chair of the College of Chiropractors shared a video in which he suggested smoothies are more effective than vaccination at preventing the flu. (Facebook)

Jassal was just one of three members of the chiropractors board who had been the subject of complaints to the college and the ministry for sharing misinformation about vaccines. College policy forbids chiropractors from giving advice about immunization, as they are not trained in treating or preventing infectious diseases.

Since then, the college has implemented a new policy on claims by chiropractors, making it clear that they cannot suggest they're able to treat conditions like autism, ADHD and ear infections.

Dozens of B.C. chiropractors are under investigation for alleged violations of that policy.

Meanwhile, the College of Naturopathic Physicians of B.C. is also conducting a crackdown on improper advertising by its registrants. That follows CBC reporting on a small number of naturopaths who were offering a homeopathic treatment that falsely claimed to provide "complete elimination" of autism.