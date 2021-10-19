B.C. health officials to provide first COVID-19 update since Friday

Health officials in B.C. are scheduled to give an update on COVID-19 and the spread of the Omicron variant in the province.

It's the first news conference since Christmas Eve, when public health officials announced that contact tracing and testing sites are at maximum capacity as the province goes through its worst surge of COVID-19 yet.

The president of the British Columbia Teachers' Federation (BCTF) is urging the province to delay the start of the winter term in public schools as cases of the Omicron variant rise.

Teri Mooring says the union is recommending a series of changes including free N-95 masks and rapid tests in all schools as well as making sure teachers and support staff are prioritized for the booster shot.

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry will be joined by Health Minister Adrian Dix as well as the Minister of Education Jennifer Whiteside at 3 p.m.