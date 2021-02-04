Skip to Main Content
British Columbia

Update expected for report on racism against Indigenous peoples in B.C. health-care system

The public can expect to learn more Thursday about what's happened in the months since a damning report detailed widespread racism, stereotyping and discrimination against Indigenous peoples in the B.C. health-care system.

Mary Ellen Turpel-Lafond, author of In Plain Sight, to speak Thursday longside Health Minister Adrian Dix

CBC News ·
Mary Ellen Turpel-Lafond is scheduled to provide an update on her report In Plain Sight on Thursday afternoon. (Mike McArthur/CBC)

Former judge Mary Ellen Turpel-Lafond, author of the November report titled In Plain Sight, is scheduled to appear alongside Health Minister Adrian Dix during a press conference at 2:30 p.m. PT.

The conference will be streamed live on the CBC British Columbia website, Facebook page and Twitter account.

Turpel-Lafond was appointed to investigate anti-Indigenous racism in the health-care system in response to allegations that hospital emergency staff were playing a "game" where they would guess the blood-alcohol content of Indigenous patients.

The investigative team was not able to substantiate those allegations, but they uncovered what Turpel-Lafond described as a major problem with prejudice including  "extensive profiling of Indigenous patients based on stereotypes about addictions." 

Eighty-four per cent of Indigenous people who participated reported experiencing some form of discrimination in health care. More than half of the Indigenous health-care workers who participated said they had personally experienced racism at work. 

An Indigenous doctor was quoted as saying: "I have been asked to look after my 'drunk relatives' in the ER or have had Indigenous patients [who were considered difficult patients] reassigned to me on the wards when I was a resident."

In response to the report, Dix offered an "unequivocal apology" and said he would appoint an associate deputy minister to lead a task force responsible for implementing the recommendations in the report, which included legislative, policy and structural changes focused on changing systems, behaviours and beliefs. 

with files from Chantelle Bellrichard

