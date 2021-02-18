B.C. premier calls for action on hate crimes in wake of Vancouver police report

British Columbia's premier says violence against people of colour needs to be treated as a hate crime, in light of

recent data released by Vancouver police showing a surge in anti-Asian offences last year.

Data from the Vancouver Police Department shows the number of anti-Asian hate crimes rose from a dozen incidents in 2019 to 142 in 2020 — a 717 per cent increase — while general hate incidents doubled.

Vancouver police said last year that the spike in anti-Asian hate crimes coincided with the increase in the number of COVID-19 cases last March.

Premier John Horgan says there are difficulties in prosecuting hate crimes, as opposed to violent crimes, but it is important to do so.

He says the government is working on anti-racism legislation and that Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth has contacted police forces to emphasize the need to prosecute hate crimes.

Horgan made the comments as he launched a new co-working space for public service employees in Langford, B.C.