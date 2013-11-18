B.C. guide outfitter fined $25K for bear baiting
James Wiens caught baiting black bear during undercover operation by B.C. Conservation Officer Service
The B.C. Conservation Officer Service hopes a hefty fine issued to a guide outfitter will deter others from bear baiting.
Oliver, B.C., outfitter James Wiens was ordered to pay nearly $25,000 on Monday after he was caught baiting a black bear during an undercover operation by the service.
Two U.S. Fish and Wildlife officers posed as American hunting tourists and signed up for a hunt guided by Wiens, who local authorities suspected was baiting bears.
"Baiting black bears is illegal in British Columbia," said Det. Sgt. Steve Jacobi.
"He was doing that actively from the time the guys arrived basically. Using grease and using dog food."
Wiens was fined $24,800 for committing three offences under B.C.'s Wildlife Act.
Jacobi says this is the first time a guide has been convicted of offences like these.
"The public doesn't want this and the conservation officer service will investigate violations and we will use all tools that we have at our disposal to try to stop the activity," he said.
Wiens still has his guide outfitting licence.
Jacobi says the province is looking into possibly revoking it.
With files from Brady Strachan
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.