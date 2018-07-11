B.C. to fast-track applications for new long-distance bus service after Greyhound exit
In a Wednesday statement, the Passenger Transportation Board said it will encourage other companies to “fill the gap” left by Greyhound by taking several actions.
Passenger transport licensor to 'move inter-city bus applications to the front of the line'
B.C.'s Passenger Transportation Board says it will fast track applications for long-distance bus service after Greyhound announced an end to all but one of its Western Canadian routes.
In a statement issued Wednesday, the board said it will encourage other companies to "fill the gap" left by Greyhound by taking several actions:
- "Move inter-city bus applications to the front of the line and give them priority status at each step in the process."
- "Streamline processing timelines for published applications, or
- "Apply the urgent public-need process, where publication is not required, for applications on rural or remote corridors."
The board is a self-described independent tribunal for licensing passenger transportation services, such as taxis, limos, inter-city buses and shuttle vans in B.C.
