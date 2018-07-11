B.C. to fast-track applications for new long-distance bus service after Greyhound exit

B.C.'s Passenger Transportation Board says it will fast track applications for long-distance bus service after Greyhound announced an end to all but one of its Western Canadian routes.

In a statement issued Wednesday, the board said it will encourage other companies to "fill the gap" left by Greyhound by taking several actions:

"Move inter-city bus applications to the front of the line and give them priority status at each step in the process."

"Streamline processing timelines for published applications, or

"Apply the urgent public-need process, where publication is not required, for applications on rural or remote corridors."

The board is a self-described independent tribunal for licensing passenger transportation services, such as taxis, limos, inter-city buses and shuttle vans in B.C.