B.C. Green Party set to announce new leader after 3-way race
Cam Brewer, Kim Darwin, Sonia Furstenau in running to replace former leader Andrew Weaver
The Green Party in British Columbia is set to announce its new leader Monday.
Three candidates are vying for the top job after nine days of online and phone voting.
Member of the legislature Sonia Furstenau is up against environmental lawyer Cam Brewer and entrepreneur Kim Darwin.
The new leader will replace Andrew Weaver, who stepped aside in January to sit as an independent in the legislature.
The Greens won three seats in the 2017 B.C. election and signed a power-sharing agreement giving the NDP a chance to form a minority government.
The deal means the Greens have been a factor in legislation and policy to ban large political donations while having a say on environmental and economic initiatives.
