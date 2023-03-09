B.C. Greens introduce bill that would ban NDAs in harassment and discrimination cases

B.C. Green Party Leader Sonia Furstenau has tabled legislation that would ban the use of non-disclosure agreements in cases of harassment and discrimination.

The bill, introduced in the legislature Thursday morning, follows a similar law enacted in Prince Edward Island last year, and proposed legislation in Nova Scotia and Manitoba.

"Too many British Columbians are faced with gag orders that allow instances of harm to be swept under the rug," Furstenau said in a news release.

"NDAs were designed to prohibit the sharing of trade secrets, but they've become tools to silence victims of workplace discrimination and harassment — including sexual harassment, racism, ableism or other forms."

The Green leader announced the private member's bill on Wednesday in Vancouver at a screening of the movie She Said, which tells the story of the journalists who exposed Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein's pattern of sexual abuse and use of NDAs to hide evidence of his crimes.

The screening was organized by the Can't Buy My Silence campaign to limit the use of NDAs worldwide.

Campaign co-founder Julie Macfarlane, a professor emerita of the University of Windsor in Ontario, said she was "absolutely thrilled" by news of the proposed B.C. bill.

"Every single day in British Columbia, more people are being pressed into NDAs," she said.

"We hear endless stories of people being put under enormous amounts of pressure to sign these agreements, which are completely unnecessary and then sit like a monkey on their back for the rest of their lives."

Both Furstenau and Macfarlane cited Hockey Canada's use of NDAs in cases of sexual assault as an example of how the agreements are misused.

'An expression of people's frustration'

Can't Buy My Silence representatives told CBC last year that they had been meeting regularly with government officials to discuss changes to B.C. law. In July, the attorney general's office said the ministry was watching developments in other provinces before making any decisions.

Macfarlane said Attorney General Niki Sharma has asked for a briefing on the issue next week, but hopes the Green bill will build public pressure and "light a fire" under the government to take action.

"It's not passing unless the government steps in and adopts it, and Sonia knows that; we know that. But I think that it's very important that this is an expression of people's frustration that this legislation needs to be passed everywhere in Canada now," Macfarlane said.

CBC has contacted Sharma for comment.

The proposed legislation follows a vote from the Canadian Bar Association last month in favour of a resolution to restrict the use of NDAs.

It also comes after news that Tiger Woods' girlfriend Erica Herman has asked a Florida court to nullify her NDA with the professional golfer. She has alleged that a trust controlled by Woods is attempting to silence her and is asking for the NDA to be thrown out under a new U.S. law that prohibits such agreements from being enforced when sexual assault or sexual harassment is involved.