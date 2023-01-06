B.C. government to make decision on Surrey policing on Friday

On Friday, the future of policing in Surrey will be decided — again.

Public Safety Minister and Solicitor General Mike Farnworth will announce the province's decision on whether to approve the city's request to stop the years-long transition to the Surrey Police Service and revert sole control to the local RCMP detachment.

It will come five months after Mayor Brenda Locke and Surrey council formally asked the province to approve their plan, which Locke claimed would save taxpayers just over $235 million over the next five years.

Ending the Surrey Police Service was a key part of Locke's election campaign, where she narrowly defeated former mayor Doug McCallum, and her party won five of nine seats on council.

However, in the four years since the province approved McCallum's request for a local police force, the Surrey Police Service has slowly scaled up to the point where it now has more than 300 police officers and jointly patrols the city with the RCMP.

While policing is under municipal jurisdiction, cities need provincial approval to change their police service, and Farnworth has said the province would take into consideration multiple factors in making its decision.

"The policing transition in Surrey is unprecedented and complex and requires a full and in-depth analysis," he said in January when he asked for further details from the city on staffing and the number of employees that would be affected.

Farnworth has repeatedly said his top priorities are ensuring an adequate level of police service is maintained in B.C.'s second most populous city but that police services in other parts of the province would not be adversely impacted.

In the last few months, while waiting for a decision, all groups impacted in Surrey have sparred with one another, with Locke alleging "political mischief" against the SPS, the SPS alleging the city has misled the public about costs, and mayors across the rest of Metro Vancouver criticizing how Locke has talked about the issue.

Keeping both police forces running at the same time at partial staffing levels is costing the city an additional $8 million a month, according to staff estimates released earlier this year, and is the main driver of historically high property tax increases.