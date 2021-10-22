BC government extends COVID-19 medical funding for residents not yet eligible for MSP

B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix has granted an extension to coverage of COVID-19 related medical costs for new residents who are not yet eligible for coverage under the province's Medical Services Plan.

Dix was asked about the issue in the legislature on Wednesday because the coverage of COVID-19 related costs for newcomers to B.C. was set to expire Oct. 31.

"The extension has been uninterrupted. The support and the coverage has continued consistently since March 20, 2020, and will continue right now," Dix said.

The Ministry of Health confirmed that coverage of COVID-19 costs for individuals in B..C who are not eligible for MSP is extended until April 30, 2022.

The B.C. government says new residents who enrol in the province's Medical Services Plan must complete a waiting period of up to three months before their MSP benefits can begin, consisting of the balance of the month in which residence in British Columbia is established, plus an additional two months.

However, other medical care and services for unrelated conditions will not be covered.