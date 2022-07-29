B.C. festivals, fairs and community events get $30M funding boost from province

British Columbia announced a new set of supports for festivals, fairs and community events Thursday, which it hopes will help offset rising operational costs and help with post-pandemic recovery.

Lana Popham, B.C.'s Ministry of Tourism, Arts, Culture and Sport, said a new injection into the British Columbia Festivals, Fairs and Events Fund (BCFFE), created in 2021 to help events safely return after COVID-19, is offering $30 million in one-time grants to eligible events.

The funding can cover as much as 20 per cent of an event's total budget, up to a maximum of $250,000, and organizations that put on multiple, separate events are eligible for up to $500,000.

"Applications for this fund are open now, and will be accepted until March 3," said Popham.

"It's a quick turnaround because we want to get the money out the door."

The support can be used for operational costs, health and safety measures, venue rentals, hiring and paying staff, and expenses for marketing and promotion.

Popham said the money will be available to existing events based in B.C. that have hosted previous editions and are hoping to continue.

Funding is available for events that are set to take place between April 1, 2023 and December 31, 2024, including sporting events, arts and culture events, community celebrations, agricultural fairs and rodeos.

Lana Popham, British Columbia's Minister of Tourism, Arts, Culture and Sport, speaks at Vancouver's PNE on Thursday where she announced a new $30M fund for fairs, festivals and community events across the province. (James Mulleder/CBC)

Music festival organizers who returned to hosting in-person events after the pandemic said their expenses were higher than ever and, without outside help, some high-profile concert series said they would have to shut down.

The Vancouver Folk Festival Society initially planned a vote on dissolving, but later said, an outpouring of support from the community after it shared its dire financial situation, could potentially save the festival.

But Merritt, B.C.'s Rockin' River Festival and the Squamish Constellation Festival both said a 2023 edition was either off the table completely or "highly unlikely".

Mark Zuberbuhler, president of the Vancouver Folk Music Festival Society was at Thursday's announcement and said it was exciting news for organizers and audience members alike.

"We can all use a helping hand right now, so this funding will go a long way to keep events happening over the next two summers," he said.

Cara Haughton the board director for the Kamloops Exhibition Association and a committee members of the Provincial Winter Fair said B.C. fairs have a lot to offer in terms of entertainment and education — especially for families — and she hopes the money will help make them more sustainable.

"This funding is critical in supporting rural and urban events, both large and small," said Haughton.

Before Thursday's announcement, Neil Osborne and his daughter Kandle kicked things off with a musical performance, playing One Day in Your Life and Ocean Pearl — a couple of classics from Osborne's Tsawwassen-based band 54-40.