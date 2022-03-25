B.C. government announces gas relief rebate of $110 for ICBC customers

British Columbians who have been feeling the pinch at the pump will be receiving a one-time relief rebate of $110 to ease the financial burden of increased gas prices.

Premier John Horgan and Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General Mike Farnworth made the announcement during a scheduled press event Friday morning.

The rebates will add up to more than $395 million in total, according to the province.

Most ICBC customers with a basic auto insurance policy during the month of February will be eligible for the $110 relief rebate. Most commercial customers will receive a rebate of $165.

Eligible ICBC customers can expect to receive their rebate in May if they are registered for direct deposit with ICBC or as a refund to their credit card. All other customers will receive cheques in June.