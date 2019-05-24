B.C. girls soccer team scrambles to raise funds after unexpected win

They never imagined they'd make it this far.

In fact, a secondary school in Clearwater, B.C., more than an hour's drive north of Kamloops, has never sent a team to the provincials in any sport.

So when its girls soccer team unexpectedly qualified this week, it was reason for students at Clearwater Secondary to celebrate.

But there's a hiccup. The team only has a few days to raise the $7,500 for the trip to the small West Kootenay town of Nakusp, B.C.

As of Wednesday, they had reached barely half their goal.

Coach Ian Eakins said there's a chance the team might not pull it off, but he's optimistic.

"We're always a small community that always pull together," he told Daybreak Kamloops host Shelley Joyce.

"I have complete faith that we'll make it."

'There was a lot of tears'

Eakins has been a coach in the district for 17 years and said this year's girls soccer team, comprised of students between Grade 8 and Grade 10, is the best one yet.

The school typically competes against heavyweights in bigger centres like Kamloops and Penticton, making their win this year all the more surprising.

Eakins says this year's girls soccer team is the best one he's coached in 17 years. (Clearwater Secondary)

"The girls that have been on the team for four or five years were quite shocked," said team captain Emma Collins.

"There was lots of tears."

The players are running a bottle drive and hosting a car wash Sunday in Clearwater to cap off the fundraising.

Collins said the team isn't gunning for the provincial title but is hoping to win at least a couple games.

Coach Eakins added: "They can be out-skilled by another team, but they will not be out-hustled by another team."

