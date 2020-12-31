Murder charge laid in connection to woman's killing in Gibsons, B.C.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) is investigating the death of Moirin Webster in Gibsons, B.C.

She was found dead in her home on Sunday night, and a second-degree murder charge has been laid against Kevin Webster.

IHIT and Sunshine Coast RCMP are continuing to gather evidence.

In a statement posted to Twitter, IHIT said "this was a tragic isolated incident involving members of the same household.

"We were told Ms. Webster was well-loved by all who knew her. Our deepest condolences to her family and the community of Gibsons."

Gibsons is a coastal community in southwestern B.C.