Record-breaking gas prices in B.C. could keep climbing, expert says

The cost of gas on British Columbia's South Coast is hitting record highs and experts say the price at the pump is not likely to come down anytime soon.

Prices at many stations across Metro Vancouver hit 186.9 cents per litre this week, while in Greater Victoria some drivers are paying over $1.94.

Mark Jaccard, director of the school of resource and environmental management at Simon Fraser University, says prices are likely to get worse before they get better.

He says the current price surge is likely because of the war in Ukraine, as Russia produces roughly 10 per cent of the world's oil and that supply has been disrupted.

Prices are not just determined by supply but also by "fears and expectations" — and wars, storms and transitioning economies all play a role in stoking that fear, Jaccard said.

"They are rising everywhere in the world, not just in British Columbia," he said.

This is not only because countries are trying to avoid using Russian natural gas and oil right now, but because some countries, primarily in Europe, are trying to reduce their dependency on fossil fuels altogether, he added.

"The long-run effect is actually lower prices of oil but, for now, you could very well see higher prices of oil while you try to make that transition," Jaccard said.

But British Columbians who are seeing prices creep closer and closer to $2 a litre should not expect government intervention.

Energy minister Bruce Ralston says B.C. will not cap the price at the pumps.

"For the government to step in to the private market and set prices and fix prices is a major major step and has unintended consequences," said Ralston. "The gas companies could turn around and dry up supply and drive prices even higher."

He said a one cent per litre carbon tax increase will go ahead as planned on April 1.