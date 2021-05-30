2 B.C. nurses out of high-level jobs following probe into care of developmentally disabled adults

More than two months after the public was alerted to serious concerns about the conduct of two nurses overseeing programs for hundreds of disabled adults, they are no longer employed as senior managers for a charity in Victoria, B.C.

Families and caregivers of clients of the Garth Homer Society were informed by email Monday that Victoria Weber and Euphemia "Phemie" Guttin have left their high-level positions.

The message from board chair Chris Lovelace also says CEO Mitchell Temkin has moved up his planned retirement from the end of the year to September.

In May, the B.C. College of Nurses and Midwives issued an unusual public notice outlining the results of a three-year investigation into Weber and Guttin, revealing that both nurses had signed consent agreements admitting to "unprofessional conduct" in their care of people with developmental disabilities living in residential care.

Weber and Guttin "effectively obstructed" parents' access to their adult children and restricted their clients' access to necessary medical care, the college found in its investigation of complaints from three families and a former employee.

But despite those findings, senior leadership at the Garth Homer Society stood behind Weber and Guttin and said they would remain in their roles — Guttin as the executive director for service operations and Weber as the senior manager for health services and education.

In a written statement in May, Temkin said the two nurses "continue to be integral members of the Garth Homer Team and have our full support and confidence."

Asked this week what had changed, Lovelace told CBC News he wouldn't comment to the media about personnel matters.

Relief for grieving mother

Since the results of the college's investigation were released, all three families that complained have spoken out about their concerns.

In the most serious case, Margaret Lavery has alleged in a lawsuit that Weber, Guttin and the Garth Homer Society "caused or contributed to" her 21-year-old daughter Katrina's death by ignoring symptoms of a bowel obstruction for months.

Lavery's civil claim suggests the two nurses rebuffed support staff who urged them to seek medical attention and severely restricted Lavery's access to her daughter when she spoke out about her concerns.

The Garth Homer Society has denied that the actions of any of its staff contributed to Katrina's death.

In a written statement on Tuesday, Margaret Lavery's lawyer said her client was pleased to learn that Guttin and Weber are no longer employed by the charity.

"Ms. Lavery is relieved that Garth Homer Society has finally taken the decision and findings of the B.C. College of Nurses and Midwives seriously and have taken steps to protect other vulnerable adults in their care," Jackie Horton wrote.

Katrina Lavery, shown here at left with her mother Margaret, died in hospital at the age of 21 after living in housing operated by Victoria's Garth Homer Society. (Supplied by Margaret Lavery)

Community Living B.C., the Crown agency that provides support for adults with developmental disabilities, also launched an investigation in the aftermath of Katrina's death.

In May 2018, it cancelled its housing contract with the Garth Homer Society, withdrew funding for five residences and removed the society from a list of pre-qualified vendors for residential services, according to a civil claim filed by the society this spring.

The other two parents who filed complaints with the college told CBC in June that they were alarmed to learn Weber and Guttin had kept their jobs.

As a result of the college's investigation, Weber and Guttin's nursing licences have been suspended since May 2018. Weber's suspension is set to lift in November, while Guttin's will lift later this month.

Guttin and Weber have said they do not agree with all the college's findings, but they've consented to discipline, including requirements for remedial education and supervision if they return to nursing.