Man shot dead in Calgary was brother of recent B.C. homicide victim

The man killed in a targeted shooting in Calgary this weekend is the brother of a B.C. man who was shot dead in the parking lot of a Metro Vancouver restaurant earlier this month, CBC News has confirmed.

Gurkeert Kalkat was gunned down early Saturday evening in South Calgary. He was found fatally wounded inside a vehicle parked in an alley. A burning vehicle was located a few blocks away.

The dead man is the brother of 23-year-old Jaskeert Kalkat, who was killed in a shooting outside a Cactus Club Cafe in Burnaby, B.C., on May 13. Police have said Jaskeert was linked to gang activity.

Police say the shooting in Calgary appears to be targeted, but they have not made an official link to the ongoing gang conflict in B.C.'s Lower Mainland.

There have been 20 gang-related homicides and 20 attempted murders in Metro Vancouver so far this year.