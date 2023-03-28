Mahatma Gandhi statue beheaded at B.C.'s Simon Fraser University

The head of a bronze statue of Indian independence leader Mahatma Gandhi has been removed and stolen from the Burnaby, B.C., campus of Simon Fraser University, and police are searching for evidence of why and how it happened.

RCMP in Burnaby say they were notified about the damage to the Gandhi bust at about 8:30 p.m. PT on Monday and have canvassed the area for surveillance video and witnesses.

"It appears someone used some sort of power tools to take the head of the statue off," Cpl. Mike Kalanj told CBC.

"The unfortunate thing is that we don't know when this happened. It could've happened the night before. It could have happened days ago … but I don't imagine it would be easy to cut the head off this statue, especially thinking of the noise it would create."

He said investigators have yet to determine a motive and have not identified any suspects.

"It's reprehensible that someone would do that, no matter what their beliefs are," Kalanj said.

We strongly condemn heinous crime of vandalizing the statute of harbinger of peace Mahatma Gandhiji, <a href="https://twitter.com/SFU?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@SFU</a> Burnaby campus. The Canadian authorities are urged to investigate the matter urgently and bring the perpetrators to justice swiftly.<a href="https://twitter.com/MEAIndia?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@MEAIndia</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/GAC_Corporate?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@GAC_Corporate</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/MayorofBurnaby?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@MayorofBurnaby</a> —@cgivancouver

SFU released a statement Tuesday saying the decapitated bust has been removed while the investigation is underway.

"We are deeply disappointed that someone would do such an act. Vandalism of any kind is unacceptable and will not be tolerated," the university said.

The Consulate General of India in Vancouver also condemned the vandalism in a tweet on Monday night, calling it a "heinous crime."