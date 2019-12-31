Jewish summer camp hit by 'disappointing and disturbing' anti-Semitic graffiti on B.C. island

The operators of a Jewish summer camp on B.C.'s Gabriola Island say they're disappointed after discovering anti-Semitic graffiti sprayed on a camp building earlier this month.

Kelley Korbin, a member of the committee that oversees Camp Miriam, told CBC that a live-in caretaker found "crude images and swastikas" on the front of the camp's main building about two weeks ago.

"[It's] very disappointing and disturbing to say the least," Korbin said. "We've been in our current location for more than 50 years and felt very welcomed by the local community and our neighbours, so this is a unique experience."

The incident was reported to the RCMP and the Jewish Federation of Greater Vancouver, Korbin said.

She described Camp Miriam as a progressive overnight camp where children learn about Jewish history, leadership and the environment.

"We've certainly seen in the news rising racism, fear of the other, anti-Semitism — it seems to be happening on a local and global scale — but this is the first time in my memory that Camp Miriam has been a direct recipient of an attack like that," Korbin said.

In the time since it was first discovered, the graffiti has been painted over, and Korbin said camp officials are reviewing security procedures to make sure everything is safe for campers this summer.

An RCMP spokesperson has not yet responded to CBC's requests for comment on the investigation.