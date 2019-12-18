Judge to rule on whether Letisha Reimer's killer is guilty of murder

A B.C. judge is set to rule on whether Gabriel Klein is guilty of murder for stabbing a 13-year-old girl to death at a Fraser Valley high school

Letisha Reimer was killed in the hallway of Abbotsford Senior Secondary School on Nov. 1, 2016. A second girl was stabbed in the same attack, and suffered a collapsed right lung and slashes to her liver.

B.C. Supreme Court Justice Heather Holmes will deliver her decision Friday morning. Klein, who was 21 years old at the time, is charged with one count of second-degree murder and one count of aggravated assault.

He has not denied killing Reimer, but his defence lawyer has argued that because of his state of mind at the time, he should be found guilty of the lesser charge of manslaughter, rather than murder.

Letisha Reimer, 13, died after being stabbed at a school in Abbotsford, B.C., in 2016. (Ulrich Reimer/Facebook)

Klein has been diagnosed with schizophrenia and suffers from auditory hallucinations, paranoid delusions and thought disorder.

The stabbing happened as the two girls were studying in the hallways of Abbotsford Senior Secondary School.

Klein had been staying in a homeless shelter at the time, and entered the school through a hallway connected to the library. Evidence in the case showed the killer stealing alcohol and a hunting knife in the hours before the attacks.

Several Abbotsford residents testified that they had called 911 after observing him walking through the streets and making strange noises.

Klein, who didn't testify, had originally signalled his intention to argue that he should not be found criminally responsible for the attacks because of a mental disorder.