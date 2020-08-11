Ministers to announce details of federal bail-out for B.C.'s transportation sector

Federal and provincial ministers are making an announcement Tuesday morning about funding support for B.C.'s transportation sector.

B.C. Transportation and Infrastructure Minister Claire Trevena and Federal Minister of Environment and Climate Change Jonathan Wilkinson are set to "announce safe restart" financial help at 9:45 a.m. PT, according to a statement.

No further details of the funding were immediately available.

The federal government announced last month it would be providing $19 billion to the provinces and territories to help fund a "safe restart" of the Canadian economy. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said the Safe Restart Agreement is meant to help governments pay for a variety of needs, including paying for child care, bailing out financially strapped cities, and increasing contact tracing.

A total of about $2.2 billion in federal transfers to B.C. will be critical to keeping people afloat as the economy reopens and will bolster provincial support programs.

TransLink and B.C. Transit, facing staggering financial losses, are already set to receive a portion of the funding set aside for the province.