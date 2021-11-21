B.C. extends fuel rationing with more rain expected in flood-soaked regions

British Columbia has extended its limit on fuel purchases until Dec. 14 in order to preserve supply for emergency and essential vehicles responding to the heavy rains and severe flooding that have hit the southwest of the province.

The order limits buyers of gas or diesel to 30 litres per trip at gas stations and fuel suppliers in the Lower Mainland, Hope, the Sea to Sky region, the Sunshine Coast, the Gulf Islands and Vancouver Island.

Essential vehicles will continue to have unrestricted access to fuel as required, the government said.

Mike Farnworth, the minister of public safety and the solicitor general, said the rationing introduced earlier this month due to supply chain interruptions caused by floods and mudslides has been successful in preserving enough fuel to power essential vehicles.

Two more storms forecast to hit B.C. this week are expected to exacerbate flooding and mudslides conditions in already hard-hit areas.