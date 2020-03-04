B.C. politicians must focus more on phasing out fossil fuels, report says

Politicians in British Columbia aren't focused enough on phasing out fossil fuel industries, a new report says.

The report, authored by the left-leaning Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives, said the province must move away from fossil fuel industries by mid-century in order to meet its climate targets, but adds that the B.C. government is ill prepared to transition to a green economy.

"We think that this is really a conversation that hasn't really been on the table politically," said economist Marc Lee, one of the authors of the report.

"Most of the emphasis of B.C. government policy has been on slow[ing] reductions in emissions from transportation or emissions from buildings."

He said B.C. needs to start thinking about how its going to wind down its dependence on fossil fuel industries.

'Greener' job transition needed

The report said the provincial government's continued interest in expanding production and exporting fossil fuels suggests little political will to think about a plan to move away from them.

It suggests the threat of major job losses in those industries is contributing to the political inaction, but cited several examples of ways governments can help move workers into greener jobs.

"We actually have seen a lot of real-world policy around transition starting to happen, including in Alberta, which brought in a whole transition package for coal workers producing coal for electricity generation," Lee said.

Lee also said new "green" jobs could be created by, for example, remediating old fossil fuel sites and building green infrastructure and renewable energy projects in affected areas.

The report also calls for a moratorium on new fossil fuel leases and ending fossil fuel subsidies, as well as creating carbon budgets and fossil fuel production limits.