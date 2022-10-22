Policy announcement expected from B.C. premier, provincial forests minister

British Columbian politicians are expected to make an announcement concerning the province's forestry policies Wednesday afternoon.

A press event has been scheduled with B.C. Premier David Eby and Forests Minister Bruce Ralston for 12:30 p.m. PT.

Wednesday's press event follows an Order in Council signed by Ralston in Victoria on Monday.

On Feb. 13, amendments were made to the act governing forestry practices in the province that struck the words "without unduly reducing the supply of timber from British Columbia's forests."

'Extremely significant'

According to Torrance Coste, national campaign director for the environmental group the Wilderness Committee, the change could help conservation and other values in B.C. forests.

"That language is extremely problematic and has long been a barrier to conserving other values in the forests, such as biodiversity or cultural resources or recreation," said Coste.

"If this is the removal of all instances of that language, it's extremely significant, one of the biggest things that B.C. NDP has done on the environment since it's been in office."

The announcement also comes in the wake of several weeks of job losses in B.C.'s forest industry as companies curtail operations at mills across the province.

Some of the old-growth trees that are logged in the rainforest are used to make toilet paper and pulp. (Camille Vernet/Radio-Canada)

Last week, West Fraser Timber Co. announced it would temporarily curtail operations at its Cariboo Pulp and Paper mill in Quesnel, B.C., after announcing in January it was indefinitely curtailing its Perry Sawmill in Florida due to high fibre costs and softening lumber markets.

Other companies have done the same.

In January, Canfor announced it is eliminating one of its pulp lines in Prince George, permanently shutting down its sawmill and pellet plant in Chetwynd and planning an extended shutdown of its mill in Houston, B.C. The company says it is revamping its strategy in the province to deal with a declining timber supply.

About 700 employees are expected to be impacted by the changes.

CBC News is tracking forestry job losses in 2023. Tap on the map below to learn more about closures and curtailments:

Statistics Canada numbers show B.C. has lost more than 40,000 forest-sector jobs since the early 1990s.

With many factors coming to a head, the sector has "never been under greater stress,'' Eby wrote in his December mandate letter for the then newly-appointed Ralston.

The factors include severe wildfires, fluctuating lumber prices and the long-standing Canada-U.S. dispute over the softwood lumber trade.