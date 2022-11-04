Content
British Columbia

B.C. passes legislation to permanently cap delivery company fees charged to restaurants

A B.C. government bill capping the fees food-delivery apps can charge to restaurants has now become law, meaning apps like Doordash and SkipTheDishes can only ask for a maximum of 20 per cent of an order's value.

Delivery companies can charge restaurants up to 20 per cent of the dollar value of an order

Akshay Kulkarni · CBC News ·
A food delivery worker rides a bike on a pavement.
A DoorDash food delivery worker rides his bicycle through downtown Vancouver. The B.C. government has passed legislation permanently capping the fees that delivery apps can charge restaurants. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

The B.C. government has passed legislation to permanently cap the fees charged by food delivery companies like Skip the Dishes and Uber Eats at 20 per cent of the dollar value of an order.

Victoria enacted numerous temporary caps stretching back to December 2020 as food delivery thrived amid COVID-19 pandemic restrictions, and companies were charging restaurants up to 30 per cent of an order's value.

The current cap — set at 15 per cent of the order's value, plus five per cent for additional fees — was set to expire on Dec. 31.

The Food Delivery Service Fee Act received royal assent Thursday, making the cap permanent.

The legislation states delivery companies cannot reduce driver pay to make up for the fee cap.

Ravi Kahlon, B.C.'s minister of jobs, said in a statement the legislation will provide more stability and certainty to the restaurant sector. 

The B.C. government says it is the first jurisdiction in Canada to pass legislation capping delivery fees.

A person atop a food delivery bike is pictured in shadow.
Restaurants had reported that apps were charging them over 30 per cent in fees as demand for food delivery rose amid pandemic restrictions. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

The province says takeout and delivery options went from 12 per cent of B.C.'s restaurant sales in April 2020 to 36 per cent in April 2021. Restaurants had previously spoken up in favour of the cap and further regulation to ensure restaurants weren't being gouged by gig-economy delivery apps.

Mark von Schellwitz, vice president of Western Canada with Restaurants Canada, is quoted by the government as saying the legislation would "help the restaurant sector remain viable for the long term."

