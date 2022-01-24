Dense fog triggers driving advisories for B.C.'s South Coast

Thick fog blanketing British Columbia's South Coast Monday morning has triggered special weather and travel advisories from Environment Canada.

The fog is expected to hover over Metro Vancouver, the Fraser Valley, Vancouver Island, Howe Sound and the Sunshine Coast during the morning commute as a ridge of high pressure builds over the province.

Residents in the Cariboo region of the province, around Quesnel, B.C., can also expect to see fog Monday morning.

The federal weather agency says the fog should lift in the afternoon.

Until then, travellers are being told to prepare for areas of near zero visibility on the roads.

"If visibility is reduced while driving, slow down, watch for tail lights ahead and be prepared to stop," said Environment Canada in a series of advisories issued before dawn Monday.

Drivers on Vancouver Island are being specifically warned about hazardous conditions on the Malahat Highway, where "visibility may be significantly and suddenly reduced to near zero."

For the latest weather advisories, visit Environment Canada and for up-to-date road conditions, visit DriveBC.