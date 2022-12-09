Days after confirming six children and youth have died after contracting influenza this fall, the British Columbia government is launching a flu vaccine blitz, opening drop-in clinics across the province.

The clinics launch Friday and will run through the weekend.

The province will also be providing weekly updates on flu-related deaths, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said Thursday.

The six who have died this fall included a child under the age of five, three between the ages of five and nine, and two teenagers between the ages of 15 and 19.

Henry said the flu season has been unusual, with an early and serious surge in cases.

B.C. health officials have urged parents to have children vaccinated against the flu, citing a "dramatic increase" in cases of influenza A, a strain which can cause severe illness in children.

This year, the province has made influenza vaccines free for everyone aged six months and older. No appointments are necessary but, if preferred, can be made online.

Drop-in clinic locations and hours can be found through local health authority websites: