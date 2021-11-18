Coquihalla Highway reopening to commercial traffic and inter-city buses on Dec. 20

The Coquihalla Highway (Highway 5) is set to reopen to commercial traffic and inter-city buses on Dec. 20, a month after it was significantly damaged by floods and mudslides.

Transport Minister Rob Fleming made the announcement at a news conference on Wednesday.

He said the reopening was "one of the most remarkable engineering feats in recent memory in the province of British Columbia."

Fleming says the exact time of day the Coquihalla would be open to commercial traffic is yet to be determined, but it would be before the end of day Monday.

Permanent repairs to the stretch will take longer, Fleming said, and will occur as essential traffic flows through the corridor starting Dec. 20.

Some of the sections of the road will only have a single lane open, and electricity will be not operational through those stretches. More details are set to come before the reopening on Monday.

The arterial route was damaged in more than 20 places after mudslides in mid-November collapsed multiple bridges, and has been closed to all travel since Nov. 15.

There is no date set yet for when the highway will be open to everyone.

