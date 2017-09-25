Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth said it's too early to assess the costs of rebuilding after the devastating floods in southern B.C. — but the province would be able to bear the fiscal costs needed.

Speaking at a media conference on Thursday afternoon, Farnworth said construction unions and businesses were eager to begin the rebuilding effort, with 17,000 people still displaced by floods and mudslides.

Holding back tears, he said the lone upside to the crisis was that communities were supporting each other.

"This has been a terrible, terrible disaster," he said. "But I know this — as British Columbians, as Canadians, we stick together."

"We're going to come out of this and build a stronger, better province, and a stronger, better country."

Farnworth also said the province would be using its powers under the state of emergency to restrict travel on the rebuilding highway network to commercial vehicles and essential traffic.

He said a "traffic plan" would be put in place, with more details to come on Friday.

In addition to the state of emergency, the province announced that those impacted by the floods will be eligible for financial assistance on Thursday.

Disaster Financial Assistance is available for anyone who is unable to obtain insurance to cover disaster-related losses, and applications are open until Feb. 12, 2022.

WATCH | Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth gets emotional talking about impact of floods:

Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth pledges to 'rebuild better' as reconstruction efforts begin in B.C. 1:20 Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth said it was too early to assess how costly it would be to rebuild after the devastating floods in southern B.C., but the province has the fiscal capacity to rebuild. 1:20

Updates on highway network

Transportation Minister Rob Fleming said there was "good progress" on reopening parts of the province's shattered highway system at the media conference.

Highway 7, a key link between the Lower Mainland and the communities of Hope and Agassiz to the east, opened with single-lane alternating traffic Thursday afternoon for vehicles making essential journeys.

The Malahat highway, on Vancouver Island, also opened earlier than expected on Thursday. It will now be open throughout the day with single-lane alternating traffic, with forecasted overnight closures no longer needed.

Fleming also said limited travel might soon be possible on Highway 99, where one person lost their life in a mudslide. RCMP said four other people were reported missing along the highway.

The transportation minister said the priority now is to get Highway 3 operational, saying the route to the Interior would "hopefully" re-open by the end of the weekend.

However, there is still no timeline for the reopening of the Trans Canada Highway (Highway 1) and the Coquihalla (Highway 5), two arterial highways connecting the Lower Mainland to the rest of the province. Work is set to take "months" on the corridors after significant washouts.

WATCH | The landslide damage on B.C.'s highways from the air:

Landslides devastate southern B.C. highways 0:55 Aerial video shows the damage recent landslides have caused to major B.C. roads, including Highways 1, 3, 5 and 99. 0:55

'Couple of bright lights' for agriculture industry

Agriculture Minister Lana Popham said Thursday continued to be a tough day for the province's farmers, with thousands of animals already lost to the floods.

However, she said additional resources from across the country are now helping afflicted farmers with feed and water for their animals.

"Some feed at Port of Vancouver that was destined to go to China will be re-routed," she said.

Community members struggle to rescue stranded cattle from a farm after rainstorms caused flooding and landslides in Abbotsford. Agriculture minister Lana Popham said the province is receiving support from other jurisdictions to help farmers with feed and water. (Jesse Winter/Reuters)

Popham also said neighbouring Washington state and other provinces in Canada were extending offers of support to provide livestock feed.

She also reiterated that the province would not run out of food, and the "entire country" would send B.C.'s residents what they needed.

Popham also responded to concerns around migrant workers in the Fraser Valley, many of whom are in shelters following farms being flooded.

She said the province was working with consulates to try and protect them long-term, and that they would be paid under contract during the period of isolation.