Water levels peak, flood warning lifted for Grand Forks, B.C.

The risk of flooding near the British Columbia community of Grand Forks has been downgraded from a warning to an advisory.

After heavy rain and rapid snowmelt, the province's river forecast centre says water levels in the Boundary Region have peaked, including on the Kettle and Granby rivers running through Grand Forks.

The centre says rivers are expected to recede into the middle of the week but could rise again by next weekend due to more snowmelt at higher elevations.

The Regional District of Kootenay Boundary became the most active flood zone in the province on Saturday, with officials ordering the evacuation of 40 properties in and around Grand Forks, not far from the Canada-U.S. border.

WATCH | Residents in Grand Forks B.C. relieved over flooding reprieve:

Flooding risk eases in Grand Forks, B.C. Duration 2:20 The CBC's Tom Popyk tours Grand Forks as water levels hold steady

On Sunday, the district rescinded the evacuation orders for 34 of those properties within the Grand Forks city limits, but also added one more rural property near the city to the evacuation orders list.

A flood warning remains in place for the Lower Thompson Region including Cache Creek, where a state of local emergency was extended to at least May 13.

Cache Creek has been hit particularly hard in the last week, with water flowing through homes and businesses.