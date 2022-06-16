Search for missing Kelowna woman on hold as B.C. flooding continues
Chelsea Cardno, 31, has been missing since Wednesday after walking her dog near Mission Creek
Rescue crews have suspended the search for a woman missing near an overflowing creek in Kelowna, B.C., as water levels in the area continue to run dangerously high.
Chelsea Cardno, 31, has not been seen since setting out for a walk with her dog near Mission Creek on Wednesday morning. Family members have been scouring the area, but the swollen river banks of the flooding creek have been too unstable for them to get close safely.
"Between all of her friends up and down the greenway and our family members ... and the search and rescue, we've got as many [people] out as we can," said Cardno's cousin, Tanya Rudolph, standing at the surging creek's edge.
Central Okanagan Search and Rescue (COSAR) said the search for Cardno is expected to resume Saturday. Cardno's dog is missing as well, COSAR said.
Okanagan Lake hits 'full pool'
As of Thursday, Lakeshore residents in the Okanagan were the latest to be warned about potential flooding.
A statement from the City of Penticton said Okanagan Lake has reached full pool, which a Ministry of Forests fact sheet said is the preferred level at the end of spring runoff.
The lake is far from the record levels set during flooding in 2017, but low-lying residents in Penticton have been told to prepare for high water given the potential for thundershowers and the fact this year's spring run-off was delayed by cool weather.
The advice came as the River Forecast Centre lifted high streamflow advisories for the Okanagan, Similkameen, Boundary and Columbia regions. Advisories for waterways in the east and west Kootenay, Thompson and along the Fraser River from Quesnel to the ocean remain in place.
High streamflow advisories alerting residents to possible rapid increases in river levels have also been added for the Bella Coola and Dean rivers on the Central Coast and for the Bulkley River and its tributaries north and south of Smithers.
A flood warning covering the Liard River and its tributaries between Fort Nelson and Watson Lake in northeastern B.C.remains unchanged, as does the high streamflow advisory for most waterways across the northwest corner of the province.
Local states of emergency remain in place for Kelowna and Sparwood.
With files from Tom Popyk and The Canadian Press
