Abbotsford city officials urge immediate evacuation of Sumas Prairie area due to 'imminent' pump failure

Officials in Abbotsford, B.C., are urging all residents who were told to evacuate the Sumas Prairie earlier today to leave immediately saying current conditions pose "a significant risk to life."

In a release issued at 7:25 p.m., city officials says conditions have deteriorated significantly in the past hour because of the imminent failure of the Barrowtown Pump Station. The station is the only thing keeping excess water flow from the Fraser River from entering the flooded area.

"This event is anticipated to be catastrophic," the release read, urging residents who who can't evacuate safely to call 911 with their location.

Earlier Tuesday, officials in Abbotsford and Chilliwack have issued new evacuation orders with water levels continuing to rise in the Fraser Valley in the aftermath of extreme rain.

An expanded evacuation order was put into effect for the entire Sumas Prairie and part of Sumas First Nation in Abbotsford, while Chilliwack has issued an evacuation order for the community of Yarrow.

People who live in both areas were told to leave immediately.

"This is changing so quickly that you might think you're OK one minute and literally half an hour later you'll see the change in the water levels," said Abbotsford Police Chief Mike Serr.

Serr said emergency responders have rescued some people caught in rapidly rising flood water off the roofs of their cars.

WATCH | Abbotsford's police chief describes dangerous rescues:

Abbotsford, B.C., police describe dangerous rescues in rising water 1:20 The mayor of Abbotsford, B.C., Henry Braun, says flooding will cause heartbreaking impacts on his area's agricultural sector as feed supplies run out and won't be able to be replenished because of disrupted supply lines. (Ben Nelms/ CBC News) 1:20

The expanded evacuation zone for Sumas Prairie is bordered by Sumas Mountain, Delair Road and Old Yale Road to the north, the U.S border to the south, east to the Chilliwack city border and west to Ridge West of Railway Road.

Evacuees are asked to check in at the emergency support service reception centre at the Fraser Valley Trade and Exhibition Centre (TRADEX).

Farmland in the Sumas Prairie area of Abbotsford, B.C., is pictured underwater on Nov. 16. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

Yarrow residents are asked to register at the reception centre set up at the Neighbourhood Learning Centre at Chilliwack Secondary School.

Due to the highway closures and limited hotel availability, evacuees are being encouraged to stay with family and friends.

<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BCStorm?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BCStorm</a> update: Crews completed an aerial inspection this morning of our power lines along Highway 1 just east of Sumas in <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Abbotsford?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Abbotsford</a> affected by flooding. We’re continuing to post the latest outage updates here: <a href="https://t.co/nxhBxNPfKJ">https://t.co/nxhBxNPfKJ</a> <a href="https://t.co/VPxjGXDZqi">pic.twitter.com/VPxjGXDZqi</a> —@bchydro

Meanwhile, all schools in Abbotsford, Chilliwack, Hope and Mission were closed Tuesday , along with all campuses of the University of the Fraser Valley.

Schools in Chilliwack will be closed again on Wednesday.

Stranded overnight

Trina Enns said she and a neighbour family with three children ended up sleeping inside the McDonald's on Whatcom Road in Abbotsford after evacuating their homes in Sumas Prairie on Monday night.

"We came into the McDonalds to use the bathroom but ended up staying overnight," she said. "Lots of people slept in their cars overnight."

Flooding in Abbotsford on Nov. 16. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

Enns said the area all around the McDonald's is now underwater and the restaurant's manager was arranging to bring in a boat to rescue the people stranded.

"Within five minutes the water went from one side [of the road] and flooded over to the other," she said. "Here on Whatcom Road, the puddle that's blocking us, there's three cars submerged."

The City of Abbotsford website is reporting "several localized emergencies" including small mudslides and localized flooding throughout the community. The city website says no injuries have been reported.

Sand and sandbags are available at the City of Abbotsford works yard at 31739 King Rd.