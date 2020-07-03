Nearly 200 properties under evacuation alert in Cache Creek as flood risk rises
Much of the province under flood warning or advisory after heavy rains last week
About 175 properties along the Bonaparte River in Cache Creek, B.C., are under evacuation alert as heavy rainfall has caused water levels to rise.
Cache Creek spokesperson Wendy Coomber said 14 properties in the Riverside Trailer Park were first put under evacuation alert on July 2. Saturday morning, that order was expanded to include properties along the Bonaparte River corridor, including Bonaparte River Road and Collins Road.
Coomber said village officials are monitoring the river levels "very, very closely." She said the town first experienced flood warnings in May because of the melting snowpack, but this latest round is because of heavy rains on Canada Day.
"I'm getting tired of using the words 'surprised' and 'unusual'," Coomber said.
The situation in Cache Creek is echoed throughout British Columbia this weekend as the River Forecast Centre lists about half the province under flood warning or advisory.
In Prince George, the Regional District of Fraser-Fort George has put nine properties under evacuation order because of an imminent threat of debris flow along Willox Creek on Mountain View Road in the McBride Area.
