Sparwood declares state of emergency due to flooding of Elk River; sandbags in place in Fernie
Community in southeast B.C. latest to issue flood warning due to rising rivers after heavy rain, spring thaw
Another small community in southeast British Columbia has declared a local state of emergency as heavy rain and a late spring thaw combine to swell rivers across many parts of the province.
The District of Sparwood declared an evacuation alert for two mobile home parks and several properties along the nearby Elk River, which is under a flood warning. The alert comes after 52 millimetres of rain recently deluged the community.
A few kilometres down river, Fernie is also preparing for flooding, but the city said in a statement that the river is currently at a normal level for spring.
Mayor Ange Qualizza told CBC the city is being proactive should things worsen, with sandbagging and other measures in place after the community activated its emergency operations centre Monday.
The city suffered a devastating flood in 2013 and Quallizza says since then, a lot of resources have been invested in flood mitigation.
"The cost of reacting to a flood event and fixing broken infrastructure, it's estimated to be 14 to 20 times more expensive than just investigating in the mitigation," she said.
The community of Six Mile, north of Nelson, is also under evacuation alert, while a flood warning has also been issued for the Liard River in northeast B.C.
High stream flow advisories are in effect for the Fraser River and several areas of the B.C. Interior.
Environment Canada says rain and snowfall warnings currently remain in effect across southeast B.C., but could lift as the storm moves east.
With files from Joel Ballard
