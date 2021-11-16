One confirmed dead in mudslide that swept across B.C.'s Highway 99
One woman has been confirmed dead Tuesday after a mudslide that swept across a portion on B.C.'s Highway 99, becoming the first confirmed fatality as a result of widespread flooding and landslides across the southern half of the province.
RCMP confirm woman's body has been recovered
RCMP confirmed search and rescue personnel recovered the woman's body late Monday.
More to come.