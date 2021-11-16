One woman was confirmed dead Tuesday after a mudslide that swept across a portion of B.C.'s Highway 99, the first confirmed fatality as a result of widespread flooding and landslides across the southern half of the province.

Lillooet RCMP said search and rescue personnel recovered the woman's body late Monday.

Staff Sgt. Janelle Shoihet said the total number of people and vehicles unaccounted for has not yet been confirmed, but investigators have received reports of two other people who are missing.

She said other drivers might have been buried in the slide, which occurred on a stretch of highway about 280 kilometres north of Vancouver as record-breaking rainfall and high winds hammered southern parts of the province over the weekend and into Monday.

Shoihet said police are asking anyone who witnessed the slide or fears their loved one is missing to contact the RCMP.

Highway 99 is a major route in B.C.'s South Coast region, running north from Vancouver, through Whistler up to the Lillooet area before connecting to other major highways.

A similar search is underway to the southeast, in the Highway 7 area near Agassiz, B.C., where two mudslides left people stranded Sunday night.

Jonathan Gormick, information officer with the Vancouver Heavy Urban Search and Rescue Team, says while the roadway has been cleared of potentially trapped vehicles or people, they'll now be searching the slide's debris field.

Officials said 275 people who spent the night in their vehicles after being caught between the two slides were helicoptered to safety on Monday.