Flooding situation likely to deteriorate in B.C. Interior, province forecasts

Much of B.C.'s Interior is under a flood watch, flood warning or a high streamflow advisory Wednesday, with the province forecasting flooding conditions to deteriorate over the next few days.

Communities throughout the Interior — including Cache Creek in the Thompson region and Parker Cove in the north Okanagan on Okanagan Indian Band territory — have seen evacuation orders due to floods over the past few days.

It comes as rivers have been rising quickly due to rapid snowmelt after a hot snap that is expected to continue, according to the province.

In a statement, B.C.'s emergency management ministry says it is expecting hot weather with accelerating snowmelt anticipated through Friday followed by heavy rainfall and thundershowers through Saturday

The River Forecast Centre has issued a flood warning for the Thompson region that encompasses communities including Cache Creek, Lytton and Merritt. (Marcella Bernardo/CBC)

"Based on forecasts from the River Forecast Centre, conditions in areas that are currently flooding, including Cache Creek and Okanagan Indian Band territory, are expected to deteriorate over the coming days," the statement said.

The province went on to say that moderate flooding is expected in Grand Forks starting Friday, and "significant flood hazard" is anticipated in smaller watersheds throughout the Central and Southern Interior.

The public is being asked to stay away from fast-flowing rivers and riverbanks and avoid recreational activities in or near rivers and streams.

Parker Cove, west of Vernon, B.C., was the scene of flooding from an overflowing Whiteman's Creek on Tuesday. Evacuation orders were expanded in the region, which is administered by the Okanagan Indian Band Wednesday. (Brady Strachan/CBC)

Evacuation alerts have been issued in two rural regions of Grand Forks, near the Canada-U.S. border in the Kootenay region.

"The regional emergency operations centre is issuing these alerts as weather models are showing that rivers will continue to rise," said Mark Stephens, the EOC director at the Regional District of Kootenay Boundary, in a statement.

Sandbag centres activated

The province said in its statement that it had already sent more than 200,000 sandbags to communities to deal with flooding so far this year.

It said it is sending watershed experts to areas of concern and is in contact with communities to assist with preparedness and emergency plans.

Much of B.C.'s Interior is under a flood watch, warning or high streamflow advisory as of May 3, 2023. Regions in yellow are under a streamflow advisory, with regions in orange under a flood watch and regions in red under a flood warning. (B.C. River Forecast Centre)

The B.C. River Forecast Centre has issued a flood warning for the Thompson region that encompasses communities including Cache Creek, Lytton and Merritt.

A flood warning was also in effect for Whiteman Creek as it flows into Okanagan Lake, in the Parker Cove community.

Lower-level flood watches covered the Okanagan, Boundary and Kootenay regions along with areas surrounding the Salmon River between Salmon Arm and Vernon. A flood watch was also in effect for the middle Fraser River plateau, including areas around Quesnel and Williams Lake.

In the north, high streamflow advisories were in effect for the Williston region as well as areas surrounding Prince George.

In the centre's three-tiered warning system, a flood watch means river levels are rising and flooding might occur. It is preceded by a high streamflow advisory — the lowest of the three levels issued by the River Forecast Centre — that indicates minor flooding in low-lying areas is possible.

The province says the Interior is expecting sunny skies and warm temperatures through the week, with highs in the range of 30 C. It says there is also potential for up to 60 millimetres of rain later in the week.

Anyone who is subject to an evacuation alert or order is asked to keep a go bag with important documents ready.