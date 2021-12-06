Skip to Main Content
British Columbia

B.C. moves to recovery management phase after floods; most military leaving province

Gas rationing will continue in British Columbia as the Trans Mountain pipeline starts its transition to full service after floods and slides.

Gas rationing to continue as Trans Mountain pipeline takes time to get back to full service

The Canadian Press ·
A tractor moves property from a submerged farm to dry land in the Sumas Prairie flood zone in Abbotsford, British Columbia on Monday, Nov. 30, 2021. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

Gas rationing will continue in British Columbia as the Trans Mountain pipeline starts its transition to full service after floods and slides.

Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth says the lifting of the provincial 30-litre purchase order will occur as soon as the pipeline system is able resume full service, but until then, fuel limits will remain in place until Dec. 14.

Trans Mountain Corp. says in a statement it was able to safely restart the pipeline Sunday following a three-week precautionary shutdown.

Farnworth says with floodwaters receding and weather improving, the province is shifting to recovery and debris management operations in communities and areas hit by the floods and slides that crippled transportations links, deluged agricultural operations and forced the evacuations of thousands of people and communities.

He says hundreds of Canadian Forces members who assisted in flood relief efforts over the past weeks are starting to leave B.C., but a company of 126 soldiers is staying on based in Chilliwack.

Transportation Minister Rob Fleming says he expects the non-essential travel restriction on Highway 7 between Agassiz and Hope to be lifted today, but Highway 3 to the B.C. Interior will remain open only to commercial traffic for now.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
|Corrections and Clarifications

Related Stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversation  Create account

Already have an account?

now