4 more B.C. flights flagged for possible COVID-19 exposure
B.C. Centre for Disease Control adds 3 domestic, 1 international flight to its advisory list
The B.C. Centre for Disease Control (BCCDC) has added four new flights — three domestic and one international — to the public advisory list of flights that carried at least one passenger infected with COVID-19.
- July 2: WestJet 460, Kelowna to Calgary
- July 5: WestJet 186, Vancouver to Edmonton
- July 5: WestJet 3312, Kelowna to Edmonton
- July 5: Korean Air 071, Incheon, South Korea, to Vancouver
The updates were posted to the agency's public exposures website.
All passengers on these flights should self-isolate and monitor for symptoms for 14 days following their arrival, the BCCDC says.
As of March 25, the federal government made it mandatory under the Quarantine Act that anyone arriving in Canada from outside the country's borders self-isolate for 14 days.
Travellers arriving in B.C. must also submit a B.C. self-isolation plan as well as completing the federal ArriveCAN application for approval prior to their return, or upon arrival.
The Quarantine Act is enforceable by police and comes with a maximum fine of $750,000 and/or imprisonment of six months for anyone breaking self-isolation orders.
The BCCDC says health officials have stopped directly notifying passengers of COVID-19 contacts on both domestic and international flights.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.