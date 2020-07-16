4 more B.C. flights flagged for possible COVID-19 exposure

The B.C. Centre for Disease Control (BCCDC) has added four new flights — three domestic and one international — to the public advisory list of flights that carried at least one passenger infected with COVID-19.

July 2: WestJet 460, Kelowna to Calgary

July 5: WestJet 186, Vancouver to Edmonton

July 5: WestJet 3312, Kelowna to Edmonton

July 5: Korean Air 071, Incheon, South Korea, to Vancouver

The updates were posted to the agency's public exposures website.

All passengers on these flights should self-isolate and monitor for symptoms for 14 days following their arrival, the BCCDC says.

As of March 25, the federal government made it mandatory under the Quarantine Act that anyone arriving in Canada from outside the country's borders self-isolate for 14 days.

Travellers arriving in B.C. must also submit a B.C. self-isolation plan as well as completing the federal ArriveCAN application for approval prior to their return, or upon arrival.

The Quarantine Act is enforceable by police and comes with a maximum fine of $750,000 and/or imprisonment of six months for anyone breaking self-isolation orders.

The BCCDC says health officials have stopped directly notifying passengers of COVID-19 contacts on both domestic and international flights.