B.C. fisherman fined $8K for throwing explosive at sea lions
'Bear banger' was tossed at the animals near Hornby Island in the Strait of Georgia
A B.C. fisherman was fined $8,000 last month and banned from possessing explosives for three years after he threw an explosive device into a group of sea lions in March 2019.
Video footage posted to social media last year showed Allan Marsden throwing what is known as a "bear banger" off the side of a boat near Hornby Island in British Columbia.
The video showed a large number of sea lions that were swimming near the vessel becoming startled and then swimming quickly away after the device exploded in their midst.
Marsden, a herring fisherman, told The Canadian Press last year he threw the device to scare the sea lions away from his boat.
He pleaded guilty Aug. 24 to an offence under regulations of the Fisheries Act that prohibit someone from disturbing marine mammals unless they are specifically fishing for them.
He was originally charged with two counts under the Fisheries Act and one count under the Explosives Act.
The charges were laid in February, but the hearing was delayed from March until August because of COVID-19.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.