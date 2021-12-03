British Columbia expanding life-saving tools available to first responders: health minister

British Columbia says it is providing paramedics and first responders with more resources on the job, as well as an increase in mental health supports for emergency workers.

Health Minister Adrian Dix says the province is adding more life-saving intervention skills and tools for paramedics, including the use of portable ultrasound to better assess patients, enhancing airway management skills and providing life-supporting or sustaining medications during a patient's transport to hospitals.

"When you call 911 and it's an emergency, you need to know that first responders can help you with every health intervention they are trained, licensed and able to deliver," Dix said at a news conference on Friday.

Firefighters will also be allowed to provide additional diagnostic testing, such as checking blood pressure and blood glucose to help paramedics deal with life-threatening allergic reactions.

The new measures announced Friday come after B.C. said in July that it was overhauling the ambulance service to reduce wait-times for the most serious 911 calls after complaints about long delays during medical emergencies.

Canadian Tire sign stating it is sold out of AC and fans is pictured in Vancouver, British Columbia on Monday, June 28, 2021. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

At the time, Dix said calls had increased dramatically during a record-breaking heat wave this summer that killed almost 600 people when paramedics were already under pressure from the overdose crisis.

"What we've seen in the last year is an increase, not just in ambulance calls overall, but more importantly, the increase in what we call purple and red calls — the most serious calls that emergency health services deals with. And we are responding to that the best way we can — by improving services .... by adding resources where resources are needed," Dix said.

Dix said the province has also added 85 full-time paramedics and 65 dispatchers, as well as 22 new ambulances.

E-Comm, the agency that oversees the 911 dispatch system in B.C., said Wednesday that dispatchers will no longer wait on the phone with callers until help arrives in an effort to answer calls more quickly.

Last month, Dix said lessons need to be learned from what happened this summer and a death review panel is expected to provide recommendations to the coroner and the government next spring.

He also said the budget for the ambulance service has gone from $424 million to $559 million since 2001, as hundreds of paramedics and dispatchers were hired and dozens of ambulances purchased.